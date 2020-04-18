CASPER—Josephine Ruth Green Axlund, 91, died on April 15, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming. She was the daughter of homesteaders in eastern Montana, a Gold Star wife, a career librarian, and a lifelong learner.
Born to Patrick and Edna Nichols December 29, 1928 in Miles City, Montana, she grew up in Otter, Montana and graduated from Lodge Grass High School, Montana in 1946. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Eastern Montana College in 1959. At age 60, she earned her Master’s Degree in Computers in Education from Leslie College.
Jo married William “Bill” M. Green on her 19th birthday in Lodge Grass at Our Lady of Loretto Church. They lived in Missoula and St. Xavier, Montana before relocating to Billings, Montana in 1952. Jo was widowed at age 26 when her husband died in 1955. She raised their four children,—ages six, four, three, and three months—on her own for the next 14 years.
In 1969 she married Donald “Don” L. Axlund and moved from Billings, Montana to Casper, Wyoming.
A dedicated librarian, she worked at Eastern Montana College and Lincoln Junior High School in Billings. In Casper she worked at Natrona County High School and Kelly Walsh High School. She retired from Kelly Walsh in 1994 after 35 years in education.
She was especially proud that all four of her children earned college degrees.
Jo touched the lives of her family as well as many students, teachers, co-workers and friends. She often gave quietly and generously to students who needed a meal or a musical instrument for band, or to co-workers who needed a little cash to get by. She understood making ends meet and she gave discreetly without wanting recognition.
Josephine is survived by four children, Mike (Laurie) Green of Lancaster, CA, Rachele Kaneshiro of Casper, Nicolet Whearty (Jim Reynolds) of Helena, MT and Marie Celine (Mark) Stegelman of Casper. She is survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lucille Bradley of Billings, MT; her sister, Virginia Mourich of Forest Grove, OR; and her brother, Vincent Nichols of Mesa, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Edna Nichols; brothers, Louis Nichols and Patrick R. Nichols; and sisters, Clara Rolffness, Viola Wynkoop and Catherine McKeever.
In honor of Jo’s life, please make a donation to, Central Wyoming Hospice, Natrona County Public Library Foundation, Billings Parmly Library Foundation, an organization that benefits students, agencies that provide food for those in need, or a charity of your choice.
A memorial service in Jo’s honor will be held at a later date this summer.
She will be buried next to her husband Bill in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings, Montana.
To send condolences or leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerCasper.com.
