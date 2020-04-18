Josephine Ruth Green Axlund

Jo touched the lives of her family as well as many students, teachers, co-workers and friends. She often gave quietly and generously to students who needed a meal or a musical instrument for band, or to co-workers who needed a little cash to get by. She understood making ends meet and she gave discreetly without wanting recognition.

Josephine is survived by four children, Mike (Laurie) Green of Lancaster, CA, Rachele Kaneshiro of Casper, Nicolet Whearty (Jim Reynolds) of Helena, MT and Marie Celine (Mark) Stegelman of Casper. She is survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lucille Bradley of Billings, MT; her sister, Virginia Mourich of Forest Grove, OR; and her brother, Vincent Nichols of Mesa, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Edna Nichols; brothers, Louis Nichols and Patrick R. Nichols; and sisters, Clara Rolffness, Viola Wynkoop and Catherine McKeever.

In honor of Jo’s life, please make a donation to, Central Wyoming Hospice, Natrona County Public Library Foundation, Billings Parmly Library Foundation, an organization that benefits students, agencies that provide food for those in need, or a charity of your choice.

A memorial service in Jo’s honor will be held at a later date this summer.