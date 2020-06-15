Joy Ann Dixon
Joy Ann Dixon

NEWCASTLE - Joy Ann Dixon, 82, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Monument Health in Rapid City, S. D. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Meridian Mortuary.

Service information

Jun 19
Memorial Service
Friday, June 19, 2020
10:00AM
Meridian Mortuary
111 South Railroad Ave
Newcastle, WY 82701
