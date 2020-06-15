Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

NEWCASTLE - Joy Ann Dixon, 82, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Monument Health in Rapid City, S. D. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Meridian Mortuary.