CASPER — Joyce Colleen Karst, 90, of Casper, Wyoming died peacefully Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Meadow Wind Memory Care Center after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Joyce was born December 17, 1932 in Carnegie, Oklahoma and raised in Norman, Oklahoma where she graduated from high school. Shortly after high school, Joyce began the greatest role of her life by starting a family. That led her to Williston, North Dakota and later to Casper, Wyoming where she met her beloved husband, Herman, whom she was married to for 51 wonderful years until his passing in 2017.

Herman and Joyce started and built several successful businesses in the oilfield service industry. They were some of the most trusted and respected figures in the industry as well as their community. Joyce was a loving mother, wife, nana, and friend. Anyone who ever met her would tell you they were truly blessed to know her. She worked hard to be everything to everyone. She effortlessly brought calm into chaos and her greatest joy was her family. Herman and Joyce enjoyed square dancing together, their antique cars, auto racing, demolition derbies, and being huge supporters of their grandchildren and all of their events. Joyce will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and loving nature.

Joyce is survived by her children: Brenda (Gary) Garrett, Pam Clinger, Kris Patrick, Kevin (Deanna) Karst, Brian Karst, and David (Corie) Karst; grandchildren: Cody (Julietta) Patrick, Brandi (Nate) Waterhouse, Kendra (Trent) Mack, Kyle (Lori) Karst, Colter (Christal) Garrett, Zachary (Haylie) Garrett, Jessa Karst, and Rachel (Dan) DeVivo; great-grandchildren: Carter Hannah, Sidnee Hannah, Kuttar Edwards, Kreid Edwards, Easton Mack, Cohen Mack, Hunter Waterhouse, Kinsley Mack, Charleigh Garrett, Keller (Spade) Garrett, Karter Karst, Kolton Karst, Carper Garrett, and Chayce Garrett.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herman; her parents, James and Kathleen Dees; brothers: LaVerne Dees and Lyndal Hall.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Newcomer Casper Chapel, 710 East Second Street, Casper, WY from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers:Memorials may be made in Joyce’s memory to Natrona County Meals on Wheels, 1760 East 12th Street, Casper, WY 82601 or to the Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter, 2232 Dell Range Blvd., Suite 220, Cheyenne, WY 82009 or online at www.alz.org.