CASPER—Joyce E. Bell passed away on July 23, 2021 at her home in Casper, WY. She was born May 22, 1935 to Sanford and Hazel Wagers Abbott in Rawlins, WY with her twin sister, Janyce. She was later adopted by Harold and Ethel Kelley in 1951, and was brought to Evanston to start her high school years. She graduated from Evanston High in 1954 and shortly thereafter, she married Vincent Caldwell on June 4, 1954. To this union, they were blessed with four children, Ellen, Laurie, Curtis, and Nancy. They later divorced in 1974.

Joyce married Leon Bell on May 22, 1976; they were happily married for 45 years. They left Evanston shortly after they married, due to Leon’s job with Amoco, going first to Rawlins, then onto Casper, where they retired and spent many years doing the things they enjoyed, along with many friends they made along the way.

Joyce was happiest when she was helping people, and had received the presidential award for her volunteer work at the Wyoming Medical Center, over 20,000 hours she gave of herself. Another proud moment for her was when she was chosen to carry the Olympic Torch in Casper, for the 2002 Winter Olympics that were held in SLC, Utah. Above all, her family was her greatest joy and love. Her faith in God was strong from a very young age. She loved her church that she faithfully attended every Sunday. She was loved by many and will be sadly missed.