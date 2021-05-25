CASPER—Surrounded by her family who loved her dearly, Joyce I. Weber, 97, traded her Nurses Wings for Angel wings on May 23, 2021.
Born December 1, 1923 in Iowa, Joyce was raised in Madison, South Dakota on a farm during the Great Depression.
She became a Cadet Nurse after high School in Sioux Falls, then moved to Hot Springs and accepted a job at the Lutheran Hospital.
She met Dean and married in 1948. Three children were born to this union, Robert, Barbara and Colleen. In 1960, they moved to Casper and lived in their home in Paradise Valley for 55 years. Dean and Joyce celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Mountain Plaza Assisted Living became her home and family for six wonderful years.
Joyce worked in many medical facilities, including Valley Manor, Memorial Hospital of Natrona county, Amoco Refinery, Dr’s Scott, Whalen, Christensen and was one of the first Nurses at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper. She was very proud of all her accomplishments and made so many friends along the way.
Very proud of her Norwegian heritage, she celebrated all the holidays with Lefse, Lutefisk, and other Scandinavian delicacies. She loved saying Norwegian prayers and songs, which she did fluently. She loved to play the accordion, and always said how important music was in her life. She knew every polka song written and played that music constantly! She loved to play cards and games whenever she could with her family and friends.
Joyce will be remembered for kindness to others, her sense of humor and her absolute joy of life. She was interested in everyone she met and enjoyed being part of their lives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her parents, Julius and Inga Hoff; and siblings, Wallace, Lloyd and Mabel.
Survivors include her children, Robert Weber (Grenay), Barbara Peterson (Reece), and Colleen Haass (John); loved deeply by grandchildren, Robert Weber, Leif Peterson, Joy Smith, John Haass, Jarren Dean, and Adam Haass. Also bringing her joy are great-grandchildren, Robert and Lillian Weber, Barrett and Brady Smith, Avery, Norah, and Kellen Peterson, Ayo Dean, Evelyn, Grace and John Haass, and Madison and Grant Haass.
A celebration of Joyce’s life service will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Newcomer Casper Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Jason’s Friends Foundation will be greatly appreciated by the family.