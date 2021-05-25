CASPER—Surrounded by her family who loved her dearly, Joyce I. Weber, 97, traded her Nurses Wings for Angel wings on May 23, 2021.

Born December 1, 1923 in Iowa, Joyce was raised in Madison, South Dakota on a farm during the Great Depression.

She became a Cadet Nurse after high School in Sioux Falls, then moved to Hot Springs and accepted a job at the Lutheran Hospital.

She met Dean and married in 1948. Three children were born to this union, Robert, Barbara and Colleen. In 1960, they moved to Casper and lived in their home in Paradise Valley for 55 years. Dean and Joyce celebrated 72 years of marriage.

Mountain Plaza Assisted Living became her home and family for six wonderful years.

Joyce worked in many medical facilities, including Valley Manor, Memorial Hospital of Natrona county, Amoco Refinery, Dr’s Scott, Whalen, Christensen and was one of the first Nurses at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper. She was very proud of all her accomplishments and made so many friends along the way.