Joyce Marie Briley, 83, went home to heaven Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Laramie, Wyoming, while traveling with her husband.

Joyce was born in Bartlesville, OK to Ancel and Edna Ridgel. At age three, she moved to San Francisco, where her parents supported WWII building warships. Following WWII they settled in Walden, CO where she graduated high school earning a National Merit Scholarship.

Joyce attended the University of Northern Colorado, earning a bachelor’s in mathematics and business. Following college she worked as a high school math teacher, bookkeeper for the family tool business, and owner/operator to both a home services and vending machine business.

Joyce made Casper her home since 1970. She was an active church member, faithfully attending services since she gave her life to her Lord and Savior as a teenager. She loved sewing, crocheting, baking, cooking, and working on home construction projects. Most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren reading books aloud, playing games, helping with schoolwork, and attending their activities. She was patient and kind, giving generously of her time and resources to anyone in need.

Joyce is survived by her best friend and husband of 60 years, Paul Briley; brother, Gary Ridgel of WV; son, Craig Briley of Atlanta, GA, son, Nathan Briley of Denver, CO, daughters: Alison Holmlund and Heather Rieker of Casper; grandchildren: Emily, Andrew, Audrey, Peter, Patrick, Ancel, Anna, Katherine, Elizabeth, Julia, Marcus, Brant, Isabel, and Isabeau; great-grandchildren: Caleb, Willoh, Maximillian, and Huxley. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ancel and Edna Ridgel.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Natrona County Meals on Wheels.

Public viewing and visitation will be July 14, 2022, from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be officiated by Richard Kull on July 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The family invites everyone to attend both services at Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home.