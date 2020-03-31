Juan Jose Legarreta

CASPER - Juan Jose Legarreta, 87, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020, at his home in Casper, Wyoming.

At his request, no service will be held.

Mr. Legarreta was born August 6, 1932, in Ferrol, Spain, to Pedro Legarreta and Dolores Lorenzo.

Mr. Legarreta served in the Spanish Navy and came to the United States in 1957. Speaking very little English upon arriving, he started his life in America as a sheep herder. He married Josephine Alcala Legarreta on March 25, 1974 and they were happily married for 46 years.

Mr. Legarreta worked for Loffland Brothers for 25 years, retiring in October of 1989. He started as a hotshot driver and retired as the head electrician. While working for Loffland Brothers he was a dedicated employee and inventor. He received an award for creating a new control box for rig boilers which operated the electrical system in a much more economical manner. He had many friends in the oil field, too many to list. After retiring from Loffland Brothers, he continued to use his knowledge as an electrician to help family and friends on various projects. He then expanded beyond electrical work and no task was beyond his ability to master.