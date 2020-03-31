Juan Jose Legarreta
CASPER - Juan Jose Legarreta, 87, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020, at his home in Casper, Wyoming.
At his request, no service will be held.
Mr. Legarreta was born August 6, 1932, in Ferrol, Spain, to Pedro Legarreta and Dolores Lorenzo.
Mr. Legarreta served in the Spanish Navy and came to the United States in 1957. Speaking very little English upon arriving, he started his life in America as a sheep herder. He married Josephine Alcala Legarreta on March 25, 1974 and they were happily married for 46 years.
Mr. Legarreta worked for Loffland Brothers for 25 years, retiring in October of 1989. He started as a hotshot driver and retired as the head electrician. While working for Loffland Brothers he was a dedicated employee and inventor. He received an award for creating a new control box for rig boilers which operated the electrical system in a much more economical manner. He had many friends in the oil field, too many to list. After retiring from Loffland Brothers, he continued to use his knowledge as an electrician to help family and friends on various projects. He then expanded beyond electrical work and no task was beyond his ability to master.
He had numerous hobbies and talents. He would scour the hills of Wyoming, returning with what appeared to be scraps of dead trees and beautiful rocks, petrified trees to landscape his yard with. He would turn those dead trees into magnificent functional artwork; lamps, birdhouses and distressed wooden picture frames. He enjoyed Rainbow Trout fishing at Alcova Lake. He was a wonderful cook and had the unique habit of burning his wife's kitchen towels and losing her kitchen utensils.
The mold was broken when he was brought into this world; many have stated that he was the hardest working man they have ever known. He was a loving family man, proud US Citizen as of July 8, 1996 and was willing to help anyone in need. As the patriarch of the family, he loved to lecture. Those lectures were filled with wisdom of a life fully lived and advice worthy of consideration. Now looking back, he was not lecturing; he was showing his love and devotion to his family and those lucky enough to have known him.
Mr. Legarreta is survived by his wife, Josephine Alcala Legarreta; 2 two children and their spouses, Roberta and Stan Smith from West Jordan, Utah and John and Sarah Legarreta from Orlando, Florida; brother and spouse, Teodoro and Sharon Legarreta from Story, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Krista Mapp, Kaela Mapp, Klarissa Solis, John Stephen Legarreta, and Caitlin Legarreta; and six great-grandchildren, Zoiey Mapp, Ryan Bressler, Haley Bressler, Zeik Dixon, Brody Bressler and Zandon Mapp. There are also countless in-laws, nieces and nephews in the Alcala family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Pedro Legarreta; one great-grandchild, Jackson Oliver Solis; and several aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Salvation Army.
