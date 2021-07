CASPER—Juanita L. Whitlock, 81, died Friday, June 25, 2021 in Casper. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell.