JACKSON—The Honorable Judge D. Terry Rogers passed away surrounded by his family on May 22, 2021, after a multi-year battle with cancer. He fought it with remarkable courage, hope, and optimism but unfortunately was taken by the disease. He was very appreciative of all the medical staff who took excellent care of him.
Terry was born on August 20, 1940, in Lovell, Wyoming. He was the firstborn child of Donald Grant Rogers and Elma Shumway Rogers. He was always proud to share his given name with his father, but early in his life, he chose to go by Terry. In his adolescent years, his family moved to Casper, Wyoming where his father was employed at the Horstman Mortuary. He attended Natrona County High School and graduated with the class of 1959. Terry looked back fondly on growing up in Casper.
After graduation, Terry received an appointment from Wyoming Senator Frank Barrett to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Attending the Naval Academy was one of the highlights of his life. It was during this time, as well as his subsequent service in the Navy, that he developed a strong sense of honor, courage, and commitment. These values remained a core part of his life. After graduating from the naval academy in 1963, he served as a lieutenant in the Navy, where he was deployed to the South China Sea during the Vietnam War. He was honored to be a Veteran of the United States Military.
In 1967, Terry was honorably discharged from active duty and later that year began attending the University of Wyoming College of Law in Laramie. During the summer months between academic semesters, he obtained a seasonal job as a park ranger in Grand Teton National Park. These few years serving as a ranger were formative for him. This added to his appreciation for law enforcement and emergency services personnel that would persist throughout his legal career. His service in the Park also cemented his love for the Teton Range and the abundant local scenery and wildlife in Jackson Hole.
Upon graduating from law school, his friends Bob Ranck and Tim Bomber convinced Terry to hang up his own shingle and they would send him enough business to keep him alive. During these early years in Jackson, he developed several close friendships that have endured for a lifetime. He played city league basketball and softball, and later he was a staple at the Hootenanny, the fiddle contest at the Teton County Fair, and Snow King’s summer Hill Climb. This season of his life was rich as he became a part of the community.
In 1977, Terry was set up on a blind date with Gloria Bailey of Ogden, Utah. Terry and Gloria hit it off and married the following spring. Terry and Gloria have been married for 43 years and are the parents of six children and twelve grandchildren. Terry shared his love of the outdoors, adventure, and craftsmanship with his family and passed that appreciation on to his children.
Terry recently retired as Deputy Prosecutor for Teton County and completed a career that spanned 50 years of service as a Wyoming attorney. Before being the Deputy Prosecutor, he served in several roles including the Town Attorney and County Attorney, then District Judge of the 9th Judicial District of Wyoming. He served as District Judge for 14 years, and after losing a retention election, he finished his career with dignity and forgiveness. Terry’s close friends and associations in his legal circles meant more to him than words can describe.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Ryan (Miriam), Gary (Karen), Jennifer (Adam), Kevin (Jessica), Dana, and Grant (Maggie); his brother, Mike (Janet); and sister, Sue (Bill); and twelve grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the Jackson Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Broadway. Services will be at 1 pm on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 1 from 6 pm to 8 pm and 11:30 am to 12:30 pm prior to the funeral. The service will be live streamed at www.myers-mortuary.com the day of the service and will be available indefinitely. Condolences may also be sent to the family at this website. Interment will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Lovell Wyoming Cemetery.
Those wishing to offer support are invited to donate to the Senior Center of Jackson Hole.