Judge D. Terry Rogers

In 1967, Terry was honorably discharged from active duty and later that year began attending the University of Wyoming College of Law in Laramie. During the summer months between academic semesters, he obtained a seasonal job as a park ranger in Grand Teton National Park. These few years serving as a ranger were formative for him. This added to his appreciation for law enforcement and emergency services personnel that would persist throughout his legal career. His service in the Park also cemented his love for the Teton Range and the abundant local scenery and wildlife in Jackson Hole.

Upon graduating from law school, his friends Bob Ranck and Tim Bomber convinced Terry to hang up his own shingle and they would send him enough business to keep him alive. During these early years in Jackson, he developed several close friendships that have endured for a lifetime. He played city league basketball and softball, and later he was a staple at the Hootenanny, the fiddle contest at the Teton County Fair, and Snow King’s summer Hill Climb. This season of his life was rich as he became a part of the community.