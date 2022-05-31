CASPER — Celebration of life services for Judi Curkendall will be held on June 11, 2022 at sunset. Mom passed away February 21, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center after a long battle with COPD.

Mom was born June 13, 1946 to Clarence and Dorothy Gehrett. Raised in Casper, she attended Mills, Dean Morgan Jr. High and NCHS class of 1964. She also spent time in Riverton, Ethete and Lovell growing up. Mom’s greatest passion was the welfare of animals and was a huge fan of Jane Goodall and other advocates. She volunteered and later worked for the Casper Humane Society from the time they were in Mountain View until they moved to the current location off of McKinley. Mom also had a certificate for Veterinary Assistant and an Associate’s degree in Entomology. She also worked for Wyoming Machinery, UPS, Air Freight and WalMart.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents in 1987 and 1989.

She is survived by Jim Curkendall, son Gregor Curkendall (Char) of Casper and daughter Heather Eldridge (James) of Cheyenne. She is also leaves three grandsons: Levi Curkendall, Alex Curkendall and Tyler Eldridge. Plus numerous family and friends.

Mom will be missed for her humor, love of family and her willingness to help animals in need.

In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations of time, money or supplies to the Casper Humane Society.