CASPER—Judi K. Hede of Casper died at her home on January 1, 2021. Giving up her long, arduous struggle, Judi took her own life. She was 66.

She was born in 1954 in Lander. Her family moved to Casper in 1970. She graduated from NCHS in 1972.

Judi worked at an accounting firm for many years and also at her husband’s business, Hede Photographers. In 1994 she returned to school and earned her degree in social work, graduating with honors. She enjoyed working with children, teens and especially the elderly.

Judi was a long-time Christian and enjoyed reading, art, making jewelry and spending time with her family and pets. She believed in the Christian ideals of giving, kindness, compassion, loyalty and friendship. She daily strove to live out these ideals.

Judi is survived by her son, Jeff (Natalie) of Casper; her granddaughter, Ashley Breann Hede, also of Casper; and her sister, Tracy Brown and family of Los Angeles. She is also survived by her much-loved Shih-Tzu-Maltese, Emma.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Brett; her parents, Wayne and Bonnie Blair; and her brother, David.

Due to Covid-19 no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers Judi’s family welcomes donations to the Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force which can be made on-line through the Mercer Family Resource Center.