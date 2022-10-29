Judine (Dean) Forbord

Dean passed away on October 11, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley in Gilbert, Arizona. Dean was born in Roslyn, South Dakota to Martin and Minnie Forbord. He spent his early years on a farm in eastern South Dakota. When he was nine years old the family moved to Igloo, SD, an army munitions depot near Hot Springs, SD.

Dean attended Concordia Jr. College in St. Paul Minnesota, before enrolling at Augustana in Sioux Falls, SD on a track scholarship and graduating in 1956. These schools lined up well with Dean’s faith and the Lutheran religion which he stayed faithful to until his last days. Later he earned his master’s degree in education from Arizona State University in 1962.

While attending college, he met Janice Winjum and they were married in 1957.

Janice and Dean spent their married life in Casper where they raised their four sons and Dean was employed by the Natrona County School District.

He enjoyed reading, swimming and going to the fitness center, listening to music and of course going to dances. He was active in education, his Lutheran churches in WY and AZ, as well as several organizations he volunteered for over the years. Dean’s four sons kept him very busy as well.

After he retired in 1993, Dean and Janice began spending their winters in Mesa, AZ. They became permanent residents in 2019.

Dean was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; sons: Stephen of Las Vegas, NV, Paul (Lubna) of Parker, CO, David of Scottsdale, AZ, Patrick (Victoria) Mesa, AZ; grandson, Dylan and granddaughter, Jaden of Parker, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Vivian, Frances, and Dorothy and his brothers: Vernon and Floyd (Bud).

A memorial service was held on October 19, 2022 at Victory Lutheran Church in Mesa.

Memorials may be sent to Victory Lutheran Church in Mesa, designated to Family Promise. Victory Lutheran Church, 5946 E. University Dr., Mesa, AZ 85205.