Judith Ann Tidball-Bailey
View Comments

Judith Ann Tidball-Bailey

{{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Judith Ann Tidball-Bailey passed away on February 28, 2020. She was born in Missouri on January 15, 1941.

Judy met the love of her life Mike Bailey in Texas, she and Mike moved to Wyoming and called it home. Judy and Mike never married, however she called Mike her husband (along with several other “loving” names) for 44 years.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Tracy Mutz of Texas; stepdaughter, Nicole Bailey of Texas; and Mike Bailey of Mills, WY; and many other family and friends.

Judy was loved by many and her kindness will be greatly missed.

Per Judy’s wishes there will be no service.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Tidball-Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News