CASPER—Judith Ann Tidball-Bailey passed away on February 28, 2020. She was born in Missouri on January 15, 1941.

Judy met the love of her life Mike Bailey in Texas, she and Mike moved to Wyoming and called it home. Judy and Mike never married, however she called Mike her husband (along with several other “loving” names) for 44 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judy is survived by her daughter, Tracy Mutz of Texas; stepdaughter, Nicole Bailey of Texas; and Mike Bailey of Mills, WY; and many other family and friends.

Judy was loved by many and her kindness will be greatly missed.

Per Judy’s wishes there will be no service.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Tidball-Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.