CASPER — Judy Delores Langdon, 79, of Casper, WY was born on June 3, 1942 in Vancouver, WA. She graduated from this life into GLORY on May 27, 2022. She grew up in Oregon where she developed a love for the beach and outdoors. She graduated from Grant High School in Portland, Oregon in 1960. During her senior year she was the president of Luther League where she met her future husband, Bill Miller. They lived in Oregon to begin their life then moved onto Montana before moving to Wyoming in 1973 and ultimately to Casper in 1978. Together they raised their three children, Eric, d’Ann and Kristi and later divorcing.

A new chapter in her life began with her getting her real estate license. Through this venture she met Dennis Langdon and made this chapter full. Judy and Dennis were married April 20, 1991 bringing two more daughters Kristen and Amber into her family. Judy and Dennis built a successful real estate company by working hard, taking calculated risks and networking with amazing people. Judy and Dennis owned Realty Executives for 24 years before moving onto their future company Langdon Investments and Development. Judy and Dennis enjoyed traveling to various destinations which included a Viking River Cruise trip through Europe in 2017. Their second home in Peoria, Arizona is where Judy was happiest as the weather suited her perfectly with the warm temperatures. Dennis was her forever love. In Judy’s spare time she enjoyed gardening, her book club Women in the Word and After 5. Following in her fathers’ footsteps Judy made friends wherever she went which is why she enjoyed being an usher at HPCC. Judy was often found with her precious companion Bear who kept her company most of the time.

Judy is survived by her doting husband, Dennis; her 3 children, Eric Miller (Donna); d’Ann Miller (Jack); Kristi Miller; and two bonus daughters, Kristen Atkinson and Amber Jones (Chris); brother, Alan Kohl (Esperanza “Kandee”); 10 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren with another due in October, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents Wallace and Venola Kohl and a son-in-law Jeffrey Atkinson.

A memorial service is planned for 2:00 pm on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Drive, Casper, Wyoming, 82609.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to Wyoming Dementia Care, 1831 E 4th St Casper, Wyoming 82601 and Wyoming Rescue Mission, 230 N Park St. Casper, Wyoming 82601.

