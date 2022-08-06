Judy Lee Bartels was a caring wife, mom, sister and grandmother. She passed from this earth to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the age of 73 after a courageous and decades long battle with cancer. She was married to Donald Wayne Bartels for 52 years. Judy was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church, an accomplished artist in a variety of mediums and never turned down a game of cribbage or gin rummy.

Judy was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on August 14th 1948. Her parents were H. Lee and Thelma Martens (Slagle) and her older brother Jim Martens. She grew up on the family ranch near Upton, Wyoming, and graduated from Upton High School in 1966. While at the University of Wyoming, she met Don Bartels at the Tri Delta sorority. They married on February 21st, 1970.

Judy and Don lived in Denver, Colorado for a brief period while Don was in the Air Force but returned to Upton in 1974. Judy has three sons, Clayton Baker Bartels, Wesley Michael Bartels, and Joseph Lee Bartels. She created many pencil portraits and paintings, and later became an accomplished potter. Most of her family and friends have numerous art and pottery pieces in their homes.

In 1989 Judy completed her degree at the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education. She loved her students and teaching, and was in special education in the Natrona County School District at Jefferson Elementary and Midwest until she retired in 2007. Judy enjoyed traveling, and had a memorable adventure to Ghana commemorated by the many souvenir pieces that she brought back home. She loved her seven grandchildren and enjoyed a good oater, especially Louis L’Amour.

An extremely pleasant and kind person, Judy demonstrated extraordinary toughness in fighting cancer without complaint. She is sorely missed, but her family and loved ones will honor her legacy by living life fully and loving unconditionally. Judy is survived by her husband, Don; children: Clay (Mandy) Bartels, Wes Bartels, and Joe Bartels; grandchildren: Sadie, Seth, Mattie, Landon, Ashton, Preston, and Donovan Bartels; brother, Jim (Kathy) Martens; and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Upton, Wyoming.

“To a home on God’s celestial shore, I’ll fly away.”