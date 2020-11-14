Julia Meredith "Judy" Litz

SALIDA, Colo. - Julia Meredith "Judy" Litz, "The Sunflower from the Sunflower State", 87, died November 1, 2020, at her home in Salida, Colorado with daughters Kay and Trisha at her side.

Julia was born in Eureka, Kansas December 1, 1932 to Adelia and Creet Meredith.

She worked mostly in the oil and gas industry, and for the District Attorney when living in Summit County, CO.

She met and married her husband of 48 years, Paul K. Litz, while in Casper, WY. The couple had three daughters: Susan (Lindsay) Boyd, of Wood Dale, IL, Kay, and Patricia "Trisha" - both of Salida, CO.

Paul's work took the family to Libya, Colombia, and Northglenn, CO. Upon retirement, Julia and Paul moved to their cabin in Summit County, CO. In 2001 they moved to Salida.

In Salida Julia was active in many organizations including the Methodist Church choir, Notables choral group, Salida Steamplant Event Center, Salida Aspen Concerts, Salida PEO organization, and played roles in a number of productions of the Stage Left Theatre Company. She very much enjoyed the beauty of the mountains, and visiting with friends.