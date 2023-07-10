CHEYENNE — Mrs. Samuelson, 87, died peacefully, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. On June 4, 1936, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June Louise Christensen was born to Albert “Whitey” Christensen and Frances Federer Christensen. As the daughters of a respected rodeo cowboy and stock contractor, June and her older sister, Joan, spent their lives around horses, livestock, and rodeo. June valued her Western heritage, and was proud to be the daughter and granddaughter of Laramie County homesteaders.

June graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1954, and was employed by General Motors Acceptance Corp. She attended United Airlines’ stewardess training school in Cheyenne, aspiring to fly the “friendly skies.” But love intervened, and she married Donald M. Casey on July 15, 1956 in Cheyenne.

June and Don were blessed with three children: Shannon, Kendall, and Patrick. They moved all over the country as Don was employed as a civil engineer with Morrison Knudsen, but they always found their way home to Cheyenne.

June and Don later divorced, and June subsequently married Charles Samuelson. In the 1970’s June co-owned Wyoming Partners, a political consulting firm. In that capacity, in 1974, she was instrumental in co-managing the election of Ed Herschler to the first of his three terms as Governor of Wyoming. A loyal Democrat, June was active in Wyoming politics for many years. June served on the Wyoming State Museum and Archives Board, on the Laramie County Planning and Zoning Commission, and on the board of Warren Federal Credit Union. She was a founding board member of Equality State Bank, now part of the First Interstate Bank system. Beginning in the 1980’s, June became a successful associate real estate broker with Number One Properties in Cheyenne. She was passionate about real estate, and loved working with people to connect them with homes and commercial property. As a real estate developer, she developed the Horse Creek Ranch Subdivision, north of Cheyenne. June retired from her real estate career at the age of 82. Family was the most important thing to June, and it was extensive. Her mother was the oldest of 12 children, and her father grew up with seven brothers and sisters. June loved her older sister, Joan, and her extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins in Laramie County. June attended the monthly “Cousins’ Lunch” for decades, and was an important part of it. She loved to spend time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. June was creative, artistic, and sophisticated. She loved to entertain and serve elegant meals. June epitomized class. She didn’t know how she managed to be so fabulous. It was just something she learned to accept.

June won the Laramie County Cow Belles Cookoff with her famous marinated flank steak recipe, and her caviar twice-baked potatoes with a prime New York steak were amazing. She enjoyed travel, highlighted by a trip with her family to their homeland in the Czech Republic, and trips with her daughters to Paris and Prague. She loved to escape Cheyenne winters with trips to Southern California, Arizona, and Las Vegas. She celebrated her 80th birthday in Las Vegas.

Mrs. Samuelson is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Shannon and Dick Honaker and Kendall and Mike Newman, all of Rock Springs; nine grandchildren, Heather (Derek) Mercer of Miami, Florida; Emmaline Newman of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Harmony (David) Decosimo of Newton, Massachusetts; Kaitlyn Newman of Rock Springs; Dustin Honaker of Rock Springs; Noah Newman of Sheridan; Major Jonathan Newman, stationed in South Korea; Grace Newman Rhodes (Brent) of Cheyenne, and Michael Newman of Laramie. She also is survived by 11 great grandchildren: Hudson Pecolar, Myles Decosimo, Nora Decosimo, Lucy Decosimo, Brylee Webb, Eliot Mercer, Finlay Mercer, Nyla Mercer, Sybil Newman, A.J. Newman, and Henry Rhodes. And, in addition, June is survived by her beloved niece, Penelope Pickett, of Cheyenne.

June was preceded in death by her spouse, Charles Samuelson, and her son, Patrick Casey. Cremation has taken place, and June’s ashes were interred at Beth El Cemetery in Cheyenne.

A celebration of life reception for June was hosted by her family on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Avenue, in Cheyenne.