Funeral services for June Ellen (Bondurant) Lythgoe will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in the Glenrock Community Baptist Church, 301 S. Second Street, Glenrock, Wyoming with Pastor, Rick Bishop officiating. Interment will be in the Glenrock Cemetery with Rebecca Lodge gravesite rites. A reception will follow at the Glenrock Senior Center, 616 West Deer Street, Glenrock, Wyoming.

June passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Vernal, Utah at the age of 92. She was born on Tuesday, June 3, 1930 to Mary Lucile (Williams) Bondurant and Perle Oscar Bondurant. She attended grade school in Parkerton, Wyoming and graduated from Glenrock High School in 1947. She married William “Wick” Lythgoe on May 9, 1947 and they had three children.

She is survived by all three children: Cheryl Oldham of Vernal, Utah, William (Donna) Lythgoe of Cheney, Washington and Mike (Jackie) Lythgoe of Phoenix, Arizona as well as one brother, Robert Bondurant, of Casper, Wyoming. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren: Kimberly (Joe) Boren of Vernal, Utah, Joni (Matt) MacNeal of Sandpoint, Idaho, Stacey Lythgoe of Las Vegas, Nevada, Shaun (Christina) Lythgoe of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Talicia Rae Lythgoe of Mesa, Arizona. Her surviving great-grandchildren include Jody (Todd) Hultman, Josh (Natalie) Boren, Darby Boren, Kade Boren, Elise MacNeal, Mya MacNeal, Caiden Lythgoe, Kinsley Lythgoe, Abigail Lythgoe, Zack Hulman, Reagan Boren, and Josie Boren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her stepfather, Ed Olin, her sisters: Nellie Bourquin, Babe Nuzum, and Vera Rainey; her brother, Cecil Bondurant; nephews: Charles Lee Hall and Tyra Robert Hall; and niece, Becky Bondurant.

June was a lifelong, active member of the Community Baptist Church, the Rebecca Lodge, and many branches of the International Order of Oddfellows (IOOF). She directed the church choir for many years and bowled on a league. She sang for lodge meetings and enjoyed playing in a local country band for many years. Her favorite things included dancing with Wick, music, working with her flowers in the yard, traveling, reading the daily newspaper, helping others and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed in so many ways by so many people.

Memorials may be sent to the Glenrock Community Baptist Church of Glenrock, Wyoming.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

