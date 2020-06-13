× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Longtime Casper resident June Kelsey DeWitt, 93, passed away in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma February 26, 2020, after a long illness. June was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Casper.

June was born July 5, 1927 in Rawlins, to Earl L and Myrtle Smith Kelsey. June was the youngest of six children, the family lived in Casper. June grew up in Casper and the Deer Creek Park area and loved everything about the mountains and outdoors. June was the youngest of six children, four brothers; (Junior) Earl Calvin, Eugene L, Albert L, Ralph Waldo; and one sister, Margaret Kelsey Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; wonderful husband, William G DeWitt, five siblings and her granddaughter, Tamara D. DeWitt.

She is survived by her only son, Calvin E DeWitt; two grandchildren, Michael T. DeWitt and Amanda DeWitt Barrientos. Also four great-grandchildren, Daniel DeWitt, Peyton DeWitt, Hali Campbell and Nathan Rich and two great-great grandchildren, Barrett DeWitt and Sawyer Campbell.

June worked many years in Casper meat markets; the Commissary, Albertsons, Brannon’s and then bookkeeper at DeWitt’s Auto Repair until 2005 when Bill sold the shop and they retired.