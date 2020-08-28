× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILLS—In their home in Mills, with the love of her life by her side, June Shirley Curtis Clamp said a temporary goodbye on August 26, 2020.

June was born on June 23, 1927 in the homestead house on her parents’ farm in Torrington, Wyoming to George E. Curtis and Lilly Ada (Moore) Curtis.

As the baby of the family, she was spoiled by her older siblings and her parents. What some today would consider a hard life, she had what she thought was a blessed childhood and always spoke of those days fondly. The school bus rides, the manure fights with the neighbor kids, sleeping in a converted feed house with her sister Doris when the family outgrew the tiny homestead house and many more memories were made. At the age of five June fell into a horse drawn farm implement and after the horses were backed up to get her out of the machine, she had suffered a broken leg and several severe injuries to her hip and ankle. Despite this, she remained an active and agile child and throughout her life most did not know that she lived with one leg shorter than the other.