Justin V. Robles

CASPER — Justin passed away early in the morning on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in an automobile accident with his best friend Dalton Foos by his side. Justin was a 19 years old who touched the hearts of many. Once you met him you were best friends. Justin was someone who could make anyone happy in a blink of an eye. He could fix anything he set his mind on and of course anyone he thought he could. He loved his family and friends (and he had a lot of them).
Justin had a dream and goals first graduate high school which he did with the class of 2021 from Midwest School were he played football and basketball. He then wanted to be a mechanic /crew chief for a top tier Nascar Cup Team.
Justin is survived by his parents: Anthony and Stormy Robles; sisters: Shasta Holden (Cody); niece, Madison Devyn Porter; nephew, Jayden and niece, Nevaeh, Rainy Robles, and brother, Jason Robles (Kayleen); niece, Emma and nephew, Eli; grandparents: Hoss and Peggy Johnson, Roger Robles, Terri Ballard and several aunts; uncles and cousins.
We will have a Celebration of Life Potluck for Justin on Saturday, May 14,2022 at 12 Noon @Edness K Wilkin State Park, Cottonwood Shelter.