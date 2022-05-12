Justin V. Robles

CASPER — Justin passed away early in the morning on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in an automobile accident with his best friend Dalton Foos by his side. Justin was a 19 years old who touched the hearts of many. Once you met him you were best friends. Justin was someone who could make anyone happy in a blink of an eye. He could fix anything he set his mind on and of course anyone he thought he could. He loved his family and friends (and he had a lot of them).