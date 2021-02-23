CASPER—Karen Ann Apostolos passed away at the age of 74 on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Central Wyoming Hospice. She was born in Lusk, Wyoming on September 28, 1946 to Herman E. and Virginia Mae (Vawser) Cox. She went through school in Casper and took business and accounting at Casper College. She graduated from Realtors Institute of Wyoming and sold real estate for many years. She also worked for KTWO-TV and Wold Oil and Gas.

Karen married George M. Apostolos, September 22, 1988 in Athens, Greece.

She was one of the original board members of the Boys Club of Wyoming Board of Directors, A member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Beta Sigma Phi, RSVP Volunteer Reader, and the Casper Water Ski Club, and a very grateful member of AL Anon.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, charity work, helping others anonymously and playing her guitar. Karen especially liked reading with second graders and spending time with her dogs.

She is survived by her son, Benjamin Griffith of Casper, WY; stepsons, Michael Apostolos of Phoenix, AZ, and Scott Iserman of Las Vegas, NV; grandsons, Tyler (Alix) Harris of Grand Junction, CO, and Austin Stevens of Rock Springs, WY; and granddaughter, Hannah Stevens of Rock Springs, WY.