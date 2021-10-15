Karen Ann McVay

While in Casper, she worked as a deputy clerk of court. She was also an entrepreneur whom opened a restaurant business in Arizona, and also purchased a local rock shop in Casper and focused on total holistic wellness with her other business ventures, as she reintegrated back into the Casper community with her family in 1992.

Karen was always the extremely protective mother whom was a force to be reckoned with. She never backed down from any challenge ever thrown her way, and she was a daughter that made her father proud. After the early loss of her mother at age five; Karen, always her father’s little princess, and was a helping hand to Robert L. Bush, “Bob Bush”, in the raising of her late sister Ginny McBride. She also grew up in Casper, and returned to live the remainder of her life in Casper with her husband, Frank in 1992. Keeping true to passion for helping others, Karen was by her father, Bob, during his time of need, and guarded and watched over him in his transition into the afterlife, just as she did for, Shain, through his transition.