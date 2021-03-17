CASPER - Karen Ann (Scott) Kwedor passed from this Earth on February 19, 2021 with her family by her side. Karen was born March 20, 1938 in Wheatland, WY to Elda Raymond “Ed” Scott and Olene “Alice” McCann. Karen was the oldest of four sisters.

In 1955 Karen met Richard “Chick” Kwedor while he was stationed at FE Warren AFB in Cheyenne, WY and they were married September 2, 1955, together they had seven children.

Karen was a hard worker with a strong work ethic. Karen was a loving mother and grandmother who taught her children and grandchildren the importance of hard work. Karen completed her education to become the first licensed Dietary Manager in the state in the 70's, something she was proud of. Karen worked at the Natrona County Senior Center from 1976-2013 and was known for her no nonsense personality, who expected her employees to be respectful of others and come to work to work.

She was respected and will be greatly missed by those who knew her and the many stories to be heard for years to come and was lovingly referred to as “The Original Karen”. She was that special of a woman.

Karen will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Although she would have liked to be with her family longer she fought a good fight true to Karen fashion. She never gave up, her body did.