ELKTON, VA — Karen Buchanan, 57, of Elkton, VA answered God’s call to come home on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, VA. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Karen Buchanan
