Karen Coleman, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 11, 2023. Karen loved and was loved by her family and husband, William (Bill) Coleman.

Karen was born in Casper Wyoming to Earl and Marjorie Schrantz. She graduated high school from Natrona County High School in 1961. Karen met Bill while working at the A&W as a car-hop and married him on September 3, 1961. She went on to have two children, Stephanie Coleman Black and Scott Coleman. When her family was young, they spent numerous weekends at Casper Mountain and Alcova and Pathfinder Lakes.

She worked for Petroleum Title Service, Brown and Drew Law Firm and went on in 1994 to become the assistant to the first federal judge appointed to Casper, Federal Judge William F. Downes. Karen was a perfectionist and kept the courthouse running like a well-oiled machine until her retirement in 2007.

Karen was very fashion conscious, always put together, and loved to shop. Karen and Bill enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Europe and sailed on numerous cruises. She and Bill frequently traveled to Denver enjoying good food and indulging in her passion and pastime, shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Karen is survived by Bill, her loving husband of 61 years, her children, Stephanie (Murphy Lents) and Scott (Stephanie), grandchildren, Lauren and Kristen Black, and Brent Coleman, and Karen’s sister, MaryAnn Dewald Cain (Clyde).

Karen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015. She moved to Mountain Plaza Assisted Living and Memory Care in 2021. Karen remained in good spirits and always had a bright smile for family and staff members. Karen’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Mountain Plaza for the compassionate care she received there.

The family asks that donations be made to Wyoming Dementia Care in lieu of flowers.

A Celebration of Life Service for Karen will be planned for the spring.

