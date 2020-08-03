Karen Lucille Hunter

PHOENIX, Ariz.—One of the kindest, most generous people God ever blew breath into lost her long battle with ALS on July 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Karen was born in Casper, Wyoming on August 25, 1941 to Howard and Mary Hunter. In 1946 the Hunters moved to Glenrock where Karen went through school. Karen graduated from Glenrock High School in 1959. She enjoyed school academically and socially. She was active in pep club, student council, band (drums), and all choral groups, school plays and the National Honor Society.
Karen was also active in the Glenrock Community Baptist church where she was in the choir and was a leader in the Baptist Youth Fellowship where she led services and recreational activities
Karen received a scholarship to attend Westminster College in Salt Lake City where she participated in the student government, cheerleading, and the concert chorus. She graduated from Westminster in 1963 with high honors, Summa Cum Laude, with a BA in Education.
After college Karen taught elementary school in Salt Lake City and then moved to Casper where she made many new friends and reunited with friends and classmates from Glenrock. In 1968 Karen took a teaching position in Denver where she retired after 30 years.
True to her religious beliefs Karen was active in the Willshire Presbyterian church in Denver, where she served as a deacon, taught Sunday school and was a devoted member of their book club. After retirement she taught in the drop-in preschool for parents with busy schedules.
Karen’s love of music led her to the Sweet Adelines, a women’s chorus that performs in national and international music competitions. After many active years, ALS cut her choral participation short, but she continued to attend and cheer on her colleagues.
From an early age Karen was an exceptionally good and reliable friend to many. Karen’s fidelity to friends and her family never faltered through breaks of circumstance or distance. Family was especially important to her as evidenced by her care for her mother who was widowed in 1992, even moving her mother into her home with her. Among Karen’s joys was hosting large family gatherings where all old family stories were swapped and embellished.
During the last four years of her life as she struggled with her disease, Karen lived with her sister Nancy in Phoenix and eventually the last year moved into an assisted living home there.
Karen’s ashes will be interred at Willshire Presbyterian Church and her life will be celebrated there at a yet to be determined date summer 2021.
