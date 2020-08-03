Karen Lucille Hunter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX, Ariz.—One of the kindest, most generous people God ever blew breath into lost her long battle with ALS on July 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Karen was born in Casper, Wyoming on August 25, 1941 to Howard and Mary Hunter. In 1946 the Hunters moved to Glenrock where Karen went through school. Karen graduated from Glenrock High School in 1959. She enjoyed school academically and socially. She was active in pep club, student council, band (drums), and all choral groups, school plays and the National Honor Society.

Karen was also active in the Glenrock Community Baptist church where she was in the choir and was a leader in the Baptist Youth Fellowship where she led services and recreational activities

Karen received a scholarship to attend Westminster College in Salt Lake City where she participated in the student government, cheerleading, and the concert chorus. She graduated from Westminster in 1963 with high honors, Summa Cum Laude, with a BA in Education.

After college Karen taught elementary school in Salt Lake City and then moved to Casper where she made many new friends and reunited with friends and classmates from Glenrock. In 1968 Karen took a teaching position in Denver where she retired after 30 years.