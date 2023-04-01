BUFFALO — Karen Sue Moore, 66, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home in Buffalo, WY, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

The youngest of Garrel and Margaret Fink’s six children, Karen was born November 14, 1956, in Casper, WY, about nine minutes after her twin sister, Kathy.

She attended school in Casper until her family moved to Texas, where she graduated from Nederland High School in 1975. She and her first husband, Mark Loflin, settled back in Casper and she had her first child, Megan. She met and married her second husband, Brad Moore, in 1987 and gave birth to her second child, Christopher, a few years later. Karen worked hard at everything she did. She worked as a bookkeeper at First Interstate Bank, was the office manager at ALSCO and was self-employed as a house cleaner until her retirement in 2021.

She was kind and treated others the way she wanted to be treated. She loved being with her family: laughing with her sisters around a kitchen table, watching her children play with their cousins and playing pretend with her granddaughter. The Bighorns were Karen’s happy place, where she spent countless hours camping, fishing, hiking or just sitting in a lawn chair in the sun reading. An avid gardener, she loved growing flowers and vegetables. In the mornings, she enjoyed sitting at her table drinking coffee and watching the birds at her feeders while she worked on a crossword or jigsaw puzzle.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Bruce and Wayne Fink; brother-in-law, Stan Boren; and sister-in-law, Theresa Fink.

Karen is survived by her sisters: Shirley Boren of Temecula, CA; Helen (Ron) Schindler of Tucson, AZ; and Kathy (Ray) Dolechek of Buffalo, WY; her two children: Megan (Patrick) Sheehan and Christopher Moore, both of Casper, WY; her granddaughter, Maeve Sheehan of Casper, WY; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Kane Funeral Home in Sheridan, WY.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her name to St. Francis Animal Shelter in Buffalo.