CASPER—Karla Ridgeway, 63, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

She was born in Casper, WY to Carolyn and Charles Ridgeway. Karla graduated from Casper College with an associate’s degree in Photography and Paralegal studies. She assisted in the Legal School at Casper College and went on to be a Certified Legal Assistant working in many law firms in Casper for over 20 years. Karla always sought the best in people, which made her incredibly valuable in her profession. She valued honesty as well as justice.

Karla enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially the near daily phone calls with them or doing crafts, even virtually during the COVID epidemic. She also enjoyed attending bible study, doing art, gardening, and cooking. She has been known by many as a prayer warrior, touching the lives of countless people.

Karla will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, and many friends she met in this life.

Services for Karla will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11am at the Wyoming Memorial Gardens Cemetery.