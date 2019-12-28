CASPER—Katherine Ann “Kathy” (Sundquist) Hildebrand, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on November 27, 2019, at home after an illness.
Kathy was born January 8, 1951, in Deadwood, South Dakota. At age four, she and her brother Allen were adopted by Mervin and Bonita Sundquist of Douglas. They were raised primarily in Douglas and Glendo.
Kathy graduated from Glendo High School in 1969 and worked at the La Bonte Motel in Douglas.
She married Carl John Hildebrand of Douglas on February 13, 1971. Kathy and Carl had three boys and became guardians of Kathy’s niece, raising her as a daughter. They lived primarily in Laramie, Cheyenne, Glenrock, and Casper.
Kathy later worked as a teacher’s aide and legal aid and was deeply committed to her church and her Lord Jesus. Kathy also loved to knit, crochet and sing, and she passed on a love for music to her children and grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Carl of Casper; her three sons, Carl John (the second) of Minneapolis, Kevin Paul of Denver, and Mark Allen of Casper; and her niece, Amy Jo Tomlinson of Casper. She is also survived by her sister, Kimberly Watson of Ft. Morgan and brothers, Bill Harris of Lincoln and Bob McMahon of Indianapolis. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins, and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mervin and Bonita Sundquist; grandparents, William and Arizona Tylee, and William and Hilda Sundquist; and brothers, Allen Sundquist, Hank Orr, and Dale Harris.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Community Baptist Church in Glenrock.
Condolences for the family may be left at Bustard’s Funeral Home (bustardcares.org).
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions (cwhp.org) or The Gideons International (gideons.org).