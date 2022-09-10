Katherine Irene Mofield

Kathy was a wonderful caring wife, mom, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was born in Casper, WY on June 17, 1939 to Clifford and Daisy Story, the youngest of nine children. After living many years with Parkinson’s Disease, God called her to her eternal home on August 24, 2022.

Kathy grew up in Casper and graduated from NCHS. She married Jack in 1956. They lived in Florida and California while Jack was in the Navy, but settled in Casper after he was discharged. She was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family, cooking, baking, and doing crafts. She was active in the Rainbow Chapter No. 44 Order of Eastern Star and BPOE DOES in Casper. They raised their three children in Wyoming and moved to Washington in 1975. She volunteered at the hospital and organized blood drives.