CASPER – Katherine “Kathy” Jean McMurry Harrison (60) died at 4:39 am on January 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, following a sudden critical illness.
Kathy was born in Fort Ord, California to Donald Russell McMurry and Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Marshall) McMurry on September 17, 1959. Her father Donald was a United States Army Lieutenant Colonel and Kathy spent her youth traveling and living all over the world with her family.
In 1976, Kathy met and married Robert Chamburs in Tampa, Florida. Kathy and Robert divorced in 1983. She had two children that she loved very much, Crystal Lena (Chamburs) Garcia (1976) and Austin Robert Chamburs (1981). They gave her many grandchildren that she loved beyond words.
In 1989, Kathy graduated with an Associates in drug and alcohol addiction counseling from Rio Salado College in Phoenix, AZ. She used that degree to help many people through her work at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston, WY and the Wyoming Youth Treatment Center in Casper, WY and in her personal life by sponsoring many people through Alcoholics Anonymous. While in Phoenix, she met and married Faron Ray Skelton. Faron and Kathy enjoyed many years together until Faron’s death in 1995.
Kathy was so lucky to have found love again when she met James Michael Harrison “Mileage” in 2005. She mentioned often that many people only get to find love once, and she was blessed with true love twice. Mileage and Kathy married in 2007. They enjoyed riding motorcycles and participating in Wyoming Central ABATE. She enjoyed taking care of the community through HOG FEST and annual toys and food drives. Kathy was a caregiver by nature and took care of many friends and family members who will miss her terribly.
She is survived by her mother, Betty McMurry; four sisters, Patricia McMurry, Mary Christine McMurry Kardassakis (Dean), Lisa McMurry, and Theresa McMurry; husband, James Michael “Mike” Harrison; children, Crystal (Benjamin) Garcia and Austin (Amber) Chamburs; grandchildren, Gavin, Gauge, Gabrielle, Cherish, Brandalynn, Acelin, Tristan, and Journey; many aunts and uncles, cousins, and so very many friends that she considered family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald; brother, John; and husband, Faron.
Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Bustard’s Funeral Home at 600 CY Ave. in Casper, WY at 11:00 a.m. A reception and celebration of her life will be at Butch’s Bar at 1180 Oildale St.in Evansville, WY immediately following the services.
Her family would like to thank the ICU nurses at the Wyoming Medical Center for their wonderful care and treatment of Kathy and her family.