CASPER – Katherine “Kathy” Jean McMurry Harrison (60) died at 4:39 am on January 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, following a sudden critical illness.

Kathy was born in Fort Ord, California to Donald Russell McMurry and Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Marshall) McMurry on September 17, 1959. Her father Donald was a United States Army Lieutenant Colonel and Kathy spent her youth traveling and living all over the world with her family.

In 1976, Kathy met and married Robert Chamburs in Tampa, Florida. Kathy and Robert divorced in 1983. She had two children that she loved very much, Crystal Lena (Chamburs) Garcia (1976) and Austin Robert Chamburs (1981). They gave her many grandchildren that she loved beyond words.

In 1989, Kathy graduated with an Associates in drug and alcohol addiction counseling from Rio Salado College in Phoenix, AZ. She used that degree to help many people through her work at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston, WY and the Wyoming Youth Treatment Center in Casper, WY and in her personal life by sponsoring many people through Alcoholics Anonymous. While in Phoenix, she met and married Faron Ray Skelton. Faron and Kathy enjoyed many years together until Faron’s death in 1995.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}