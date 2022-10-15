CASPER -- Kathie Jo Anderson (Machler) passed away in her home at the age of 76 on October 6, 2022 after a long battle with COPD. Kathie was born to Bill and Mary Machler on April 29, 1946 in Lewistown, Montana. She grew up on the family farm and ranch west of Lewistown raising grain and beef. She was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, attending the Supreme Assembly at the World's Fair in New York City and becoming the Grand Worthy Advisor of Montana.

After graduating from Fergus High School she went onto to obtain her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Montana State University where she was the school mascot and president of the Chi Omega sorority. She followed the profession of her mother by accepting a teaching position in Casper where she and her husband, Jay moved to begin their careers, purchasing a beautiful home on East 14th Street where she lived for the rest of her life. She began working for Casper College, eventually becoming the Dean of Continuing Education before her retirement.

Soon after settling in Casper and following a coincidence of timing with couples divorcing who were part of a mutual group of friends from Montana, Kathie and Pat Fitzgerald figured they might give it a try and went onto enjoy fifty happy years together. They spent every summer at Boysen Reservoir, fishing, relaxing, and water skiing. Kathie was such a graceful water skier, somehow managing to never get her hair wet even while slaloming back and forth across the wake. Kathie and Pat made it to Australia and Fiji one time, but they most enjoyed staying near home.

She was deeply devoted to her family, and many will remember her as the one who always prepared the Christmas lists, following through until the gifts were opened, and never having missed a birthday card. People who knew Kathie will often reminisce of her owl collection at the house and how respectful and proper-mannered she always was while still knowing well how to have a great time.

Kathie is survived by her brother, Toby Machler of Scottsdale, AZ, nieces and nephews: Anne Machler of San Tan Valley, AZ, Cody Machler of Long Beach, CA, Sam Machler of Phoenix, AZ, and Taylor Machler of Billings, MT, and Pat's sons: Lance Fitzgerald of New York, NY and Eric Fitzgerald of Newberg, OR.

Kathie was preceded in death by her parents: Bill and Mary Machler of Lewistown, MT; her sweetheart, Pat Fitzgerald of Casper, WY; and her brother, Hal Machler of Lewistown, MT.

The family would like to thank Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, the Home Instead caretakers, and neighbors Robert and Julie Wells for their care over the last year of Kathie's life, and Kathie's lifelong friend, Carolyn Buff who remained at her side until the end.

A celebration of life as Kathie would have wanted will be planned in the future and circulated.