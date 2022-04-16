Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen Ann Jarrard, 75, will be celebrated on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Casper, WY.

Vigil services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the church. She passed away peacefully in her sleep the night of Sunday, April 10, 2022.

She was born on November 18, 1946 to John and Mary Burke in Casper, Wyoming.

Kathleen attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School and went on to high school at Mount St. Gertrude in Boulder, Colorado, where she excelled in all academics and formed lifelong friendships that she cherished. While she was there, she met the love of her life, Roy Jarrard and continued her education by attending Casper College.

Kathleen and Roy were married at St. Anthony’s Church in 1966, and together managed the Burke Sheep Co. North of Casper from 1966 to 1991 which was when they purchased the ranch from John Hancock Insurance Company and it became the Jarrard Ranch. During these years, Kathleen and Roy raised five children on the ranch that ran 8000 sheep and several hundred cows. The operation included an annual 90 mile trail to the Big Horn Mountains for summer grazing.

Kathleen had a profound faith in God, which along with her loving nature, understanding, and determination, she served as the very foundation her family leaned on throughout her life. To ensure that her kids received a good education, she drove a 50 mile round trip every school day from the ranch to Casper, rain or shine, for over 20 years to get them all to St. Anthony’s Catholic School.

Kathleen was very generous and was known in the community as someone who always gave so very much of herself to anyone who was blessed enough to know her. Many would say that it would be nearly impossible to find someone who had cooked more 3:00 a.m. breakfasts for the ranch crews during times like docking lambs, shearing sheep, branding calves, and shipping livestock, all while staying on top of the many needs to complete those tasks.

For anyone that was a part of those crews, she treated like family, and held them all near to her heart.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents: John and Mary Burke; her brother, Pat Burke; and her daughter, Diana Jarrard.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Jarrard; four children: Jeffrey (Sheree) Jarrard, Justin (Wendy) Jarrard, Greg (Christine) Jarrard, Olin Jarrard; grandchildren: Jeremy Jarrard, Shelby (Stephen) Myers, Gracie Jarrard, Julie (Evan) Corson, Jake Jarrard, Lyndsey Jarrard, Kendra Jarrard, Daniel Jarrard, Zach Jarrard and two great-grandchildren.

The Family asks that any contributions be made to St. Anthony’s School in Kathleen Jarrard’s name.