Kathleen B. Dixon

CASPER—Kathleen’s was a life of first and seconds. She was the first child of Big Mike and Elaine Baker. Born on October 3, 1955 in Hutchinson, Kansas, she was the first in an extended Midwestern family to attend college. She attended Hutchinson Junior College and then earned her RN from Wesley Nursing School in Wichita. She relocated to Casper in 1982, just at the end of the boom. Coming from a state where there is a town ten miles in any direction, she never forgot the shock of driving from Cheyenne to Casper on a white November day. But she didn’t quit -she never quit—and grew to love the mountains and the rivers, the wind and snow and the people of her second state.

Kathleen signed on at Memorial Hospital (WMC) ER and was instrumental in starting Wyoming’s first life flight program, serving as its first chief flight nurse. Becoming bored with jumping out of helicopters on icy roads, she set her sails on law school. On the way, she earned a degree in social work from UW/CC and then a Juris Doctorate in 1989, graduating at the top of her class, and being elected to the Order of the Coif. And thereby became the first JD/RN to practice in Wyoming.