GLENDO—Kathleen Jane (Donmyer) Gardner age 63, passed away in Glendo, WY on June 1, 2020 from sudden heart failure.
The memorial service will be held at Bustard’s Funeral Home in Casper on Monday, June 8 at 11:00 am. Following the funeral, she will be interred at Highland Cemetery near her mother and father. There will then be a celebration of her life at Wells Park Pavilion in North Casper beginning at 12:30.
Kathy was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 16, 1957 to John and Betty Donmyer, and she was raised in Kansas City and Palatine, Illinois before relocating to Casper with her family following her high school graduation. It was in Wyoming where she met her husband, Mark Gardner. Mark and Kathy were married in 1978 and enjoyed a happy, loving marriage for 43 years until her passing.
Kathy worked for True Corporation in Casper as a programmer for 23 years, while also serving as bookkeeper and accountant for Platte River Builders, which she owned with her husband Mark. In 2000, she retired from True to work full time for Platte River Builders alongside her husband and oldest son, Cameron Gardner.
In addition to her work, Kathy was also an avid volunteer and spent several years as a board member of both Central Wyoming Hospice and the Wyoming Associated Builders Insurance Trust.
Kathy was also a very talented artist. Among her many hobbies, she enjoyed painting, sewing, cross-stich and crocheting, and she created a huge number of different pieces that all of the members of her family have cherished for many years and will still treasure for many years to come.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and John Donmyer.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Gardner; her brothers, John and Steve Donmyer and their families; and her sons, Cameron and Kyle Gardner and Cameron’s family Erica, Griffin, Cooper and Zoey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to either Central Wyoming Hospice or Glendo Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.