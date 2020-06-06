× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENDO—Kathleen Jane (Donmyer) Gardner age 63, passed away in Glendo, WY on June 1, 2020 from sudden heart failure.

The memorial service will be held at Bustard’s Funeral Home in Casper on Monday, June 8 at 11:00 am. Following the funeral, she will be interred at Highland Cemetery near her mother and father. There will then be a celebration of her life at Wells Park Pavilion in North Casper beginning at 12:30.

Kathy was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 16, 1957 to John and Betty Donmyer, and she was raised in Kansas City and Palatine, Illinois before relocating to Casper with her family following her high school graduation. It was in Wyoming where she met her husband, Mark Gardner. Mark and Kathy were married in 1978 and enjoyed a happy, loving marriage for 43 years until her passing.

Kathy worked for True Corporation in Casper as a programmer for 23 years, while also serving as bookkeeper and accountant for Platte River Builders, which she owned with her husband Mark. In 2000, she retired from True to work full time for Platte River Builders alongside her husband and oldest son, Cameron Gardner.

In addition to her work, Kathy was also an avid volunteer and spent several years as a board member of both Central Wyoming Hospice and the Wyoming Associated Builders Insurance Trust.