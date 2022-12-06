Kathleen K. Ahern (nee Mayo), passed away November 16th at a memory care facility in Thornton, Colorado. She was born August 15, 1945, in Casper to Jack and Russella Mayo. She graduated from NCHS in 1964. She lived in Casper until 2004 when she and her husband Mike retired to northern Colorado to be closer to grandchildren.

Kathy married her high school sweetheart, Mike Ahern, and was married for 57 years until he preceded her in death in 2021. She was employed in Casper for 35+ years working for two independent oilmen, John Pedry and then John Kerns.

Kathy was known as an organizer, planner and clean freak. Her husband and her two sons jokingly chided her later in life for the weekly house cleanings, Spring cleanings, Fall cleanings, after Christmas cleanings, car cleanings, etc. that we were all forced to endure. Later in life, she found joy in planning and doing activities with her four grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her son, Dan, wife Gail, and grandsons: Chris and Matt from the Denver area; her son, Rick, wife Cristi, and grandchildren: Liam and Colette of Kerrville, TX; her sister, Sharon Thomas and family of Phoenix, AZ and Casper; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Dick and Tuni Aggers and family of Billings, MT and Boise, ID.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, and her parents.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. The family asks that, if you are so moved, you donate to the American Cancer Society in her memory.