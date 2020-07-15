× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Kathleen ”Kathy” DeWitt Baker, 72, was born on May 31, 1948 in Casper, Wyoming to Jim and Anne DeWitt. She passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.

She attended St. Anthony’s School and graduated from NCHS in 1966. She attended Casper College and received her Associates of Arts degree. She worked many years at Lange’s Book Store in downtown Casper, which fed her love of reading and gained her some lifelong friends as well.

On October 19, 1968 she married George “Bake” Baker. Together they had many adventures. Kathy, Bake, and her brother Jay took over Hillcrest Water after her father died in 1971. Kathy’s planning and strategies caused Hillcrest to become not only a successful statewide company but she also served on a strategic planning committee for the International Bottled Water Association. She and Bake traveled all over the country attending water conventions learning ways improve their business.

After selling Hillcrest in 2000, they traveled to Thailand, fulfilling one of many lifelong dreams of Kathy’s. She also enjoyed visiting St. Thomas, going there three different times. She made friends wherever she went, and was immensely proud of her Wyoming roots. She loved living in the foothills of Casper Mountain, watching the wildlife, entertaining her family and friends, and admiring her magnificent views.