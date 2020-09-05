Kathleen “Kay” Elizabeth (Long) Sanford

Kay was loyal, positive, thoughtful, and always interested in people and their stories. She was a pioneer in healthy lifestyles for her boys, including a morning dose of supplements and vitamins that her sons were required to gulp down before heading out to the school bus. She was passing out ginseng root before it was in vogue! Her interests were many and varied, but her main passion in life was always her family. Loyalty, kindness, and good-neighbor policy was her way of life. Her greatest accomplishment in life was raising four kind and caring men, who in turn passed her legacy down to future generations.