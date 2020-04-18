× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RIVERTON—Kathleen M. “Kathy” Vincent died April 13, 2020 in the arms of her husband and children after a long and courageous battle with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Kathy was born Kathleen Mary Rogers on January 7, 1952 at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond, Nebraska. She was the third of four children born to Joseph G. Rogers and Edna T. Thieman Rogers of Randolph, Nebraska.

Kathy attended grades one through 12 at St. Francis De Chantal Elementary and High School in Randolph. Kathy graduated Valedictorian with her class of 1970, and this year would have been her 50th class reunion.

Kathy’s father practiced law for approximately 50 years in Randolph, Nebraska and her mother was a homemaker. According to Kathy, you could not have grown up in a better place at a better time. She played in the creek that ran through town with her friends, hunting for frogs and toads during the summer and would then go swimming at the municipal pool to beat the heat and humidity of a Midwest summer.

While in school Kathy was involved in many activities. She was a cheerleader for all four years of high school, worked on the High School newspaper and played volleyball among other endeavors.