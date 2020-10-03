Kathleen Mae “Kathy” Elliott

CASPER—Kathleen Mae Elliott passed away on October 1, 2020 following a three plus year battle with Mesothelioma.

Kathy requested no services due to COVID, but the family will host a memorial service at an appropriate time and date in the future.

Kathy, a Wyoming native and lifelong resident, was born a three pound preemie on August 3, 1950 in Glenrock, Wyoming to Melburn and Louise Spencer and spent the beginning of her life in an incubator in her family’s living room. Her battle early in life would presage how she would leave this life, as a fierce and tenacious fighter intent on making every day meaningful and worth fighting for.

Consumed with a lifelong concern for children, Kathy believed every child deserved a chance to experience love, happiness, and a shot at success. This was manifested through family choices such as mentoring and engaging the neighborhood teens, fostering children, and especially demonstrated in her work history and professional development.