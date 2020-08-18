GILLETTE—Kathleen Suzanne “Kathy” Brown, age 64, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away August 12, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Kathy was born November 20, 1955 in Casper to Paul and Shirley (Thaden) Brown.
Kathy began her career as a journalist in Green River where she worked for four years. When she relocated to Gillette, Wyoming, she began working at Gillette News Record where she was a writer for more than 37 years. She was named the 2016 Veteran Journalist of the Year by the Wyoming Press Association. She had retired from the News Record in March due to her health after working as a journalist for 41 years.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Paul; and two brothers, David and Michael.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Brown; brothers, Tim, Ben (Lori) and John (Denise) Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A mass of celebration will held at a later date in Gillette. Interment will be at Wyoming Memorial Gardens in Casper.
To leave a special message for Kathy’s family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.
