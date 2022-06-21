Kathryn Ann Werner

Kathy was born in El Dorado, KS on July 28, 1950 to Lena Mae and James Monroe Hollis. Kathy was blessed to have loving parents that provided a happy childhood, even if it meant moving often after the passing of her dad at the age of 11. She attended school in KS, OK, and TX and later on earned a GIA certification. In August, 1969, she married the love of her life, Carl. First and foremost, Kathy was a dedicated wife and mother and nothing was more important to her than family. Gathering to reminisce created a smile, as did baking an arsenal of cookies at Christmas, having an open door for anyone to enter at any time for a visit, hosting large holiday celebrations, sewing, watching birds, and most of all, “her” ocean. Generous beyond measure, she was often the person that paid someone’s way without prompting or donated anonymously to people in need. She had a love for all people and felt compelled to teach young people about the things that matter most in life. Kathy’s influence brought many people to Jesus, and she will be missed greatly.