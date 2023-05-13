BAKERSFIELD, CA — Kathryn Annette Calvert-Finberg of Bakersfield, California, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2023, at the age of 77.

Born November 5, 1945, Kathryn was the beloved only child of the late E. H. (Sam) Calvert and Helen Brindley Calvert of Casper, Wyoming, where she spent a wonderful childhood and a large portion of her life. Kathy was a 1964 graduate of Natrona County High School in Casper and attended Tulane University, where she met and married her first husband, Dr. Kurt Finberg, then of Fairborn, OH.

Kathryn was last the wife of Alexander Hall of Florida. Who has been a blessed addition to her life since 2011. The couple would have celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on April 19th.

Kathryn was widely curious and a very hard worker. She had careers as a social worker (and soccer mom) in Portland and Lake Oswego, Oregon, a surgical nurse in Wyoming, a mental health nurse and nursing instructor in Bakersfield, California, and was even a pawn shop owner. Kathy loved animals. She owned champion show Keeshonds before moving on to rescue a few too many cats. She was a friendly and vivacious presence, making easy friendships everywhere she spent any amount of time.

Surviving with her husband, Alex, are her son, Christopher Finberg, and the entire Finberg family of Bakersfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to ASPCA.