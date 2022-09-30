Kathryn "Kitty" Carpender

Kathryn "Kitty" Carpender passed away peacefully on September 26, 2022. Kitty was born on March 9, 1941 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After years as an elementary school teacher in Casper, Wyoming, Kitty retired in 1999 and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona after reconnecting with her high school sweetheart, Robert Carpender. They were married on January 1, 2000 and lived in Arizona until May 2021. When they moved back to Cheyenne.

Kitty was a lifelong cat lover, and was rarely without a cherished feline (or two). She and Bob loved spending time during the summers entertaining friends and family at their mountain cabin.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Carpender; her son, Tony Williams; daughter, Connie Williams, and her siblings, Cookie, Peggy, Dick, and Sharon, Step Son Bryan Carpender as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass and service will be held on Monday October 10th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral 100 W 21st Street Cheyenne, Wyoming