LARAMIE — Kathryn Lousie Putra, 88 of Laramie passed away April 15, 2023, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She born on December 30, 1934, in Lander, Wyoming to Roy and Margaret (Wagers) Hornecker.

Kathryn grew up on the family ranch and loved her horses and dogs. While attending Natrona County High school Kathryn met the love of her life, Raymond Putra and wed in 1954. She then went on to attend UW to receive her bachelor’s.

Kathryn and Raymond resided in Casper, Wyoming where they lovingly raised four children. While raising their four children, Kathryn completed her master’s degree from UW in Counseling and worked as a school social worker for 25 years at DMJH which she absolutely loved.

After retiring from the school district Kathryn and Ray relocated to Chandler, AZ. She moved back to Laramie, Wy following the death of her husband Ray. Kathryn loved her children, her career in social work and spending her free time reading and doing crossword puzzles.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Margaret as well as her husband, Ray.

Kathyrn is survived by her children: Steven Putra, Carmen Fairservis (Richard), Roy Putra (Valerie), Kay Dalles (Brian) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.

