CHEYENNE—Kathryn M. “Kate” Missett died December, 26, 2020 in Cheyenne. At her request, no services will be held.

Kate was born in Suffolk, Virginia, in 1949, the youngest surviving child and only daughter of William J. and Kathryn R. Missett. In 1961, her family relocated to Casper.

She attended Dean Morgan Junior High School and Natrona County High School, where she started her writing career with the student newspaper, graduating in 1967. She attended the University of Wyoming and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, earning a degree in Communication (which she called “talking in class,” something she was very good at) with a minor in French from UW in 1973.

She was married from 1972 until 1978 to UW English professor, Jerrald L. Ranta, and they had a son, Matthew M. Ranta. She was married to Gillette attorney Randall T. Cox from 1983 until 2013, they had no children together.

Kate was a journalist and wordsmith all her life. She was an editorial writer and reporter for the Buffalo Bulletin, a compositor and editorial writer for the Gillette News Record, and an editorial writer for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.