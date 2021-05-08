CASPER—Kathy Aeschliman (68) passed away peacefully at her home on May 4, 2021. She was born on February 21, 1953, in Washington D.C. to Leonard and Kay Aeschliman, the youngest of three daughters. The family relocated to Lincoln, Nebraska, later that same year. The family moved to Casper in August of 1959 when her Dad accepted a job with the state as a Court Reporter for the District Court.

She graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1971 and attended Casper College. She held various jobs before accepting a position with the Wyoming Highway Department in 1978 as a Communications Technician where she worked for over 20 years before retiring in 2001 due to health issues.

She was a cancer survivor for more than 20 years. She showed great strength, resilience, and courage as she faced many health struggles with very little complaining. Some people said she was the “Kat with nine lives!” She was a fighter till the end.

She enjoyed researching her family’s genealogy which became a lifelong passion. When she wasn’t examining the family genealogy she loved fishing for trout on the North Platte River with friends and family. She also enjoyed watching different sporting events. She loved watching her beloved Denver Broncos and of course John Elway. She avidly “played the horses” with her sister, Carole.