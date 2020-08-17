× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Kathy Irene (Shoemaker) Goedicke, 72, was born March 12, 1948, in Casper, Wyoming and passed away on August 13, 2020, in Casper, following a long illness. She graduated from NCHS class of 1966 and Casper College.

Her notable jobs included serving as a candy stripe volunteer at Natrona County Memorial Hospital, waiting tables at Hammondtree’s Green Derby Restaurant, cashier for Kmart where she was promoted to Register Supervisor, Secretary for and the Natrona County Association for Retarded Citizens. She was particularly proud of Walt Bailey’s support when she worked at Ace Hardware. Her last position was with the Casper-Star Tribune in tech support where she was promoted to Tech Supervisor.

Her accomplishments included being the first member of her family to get a college degree (Casper College), after retirement in 2000, being elected Queen Mother (Chapter President) of the Bag Ladies, Parker Colorado Red Hat Society Local and raising two children and being a wife. Her quilts won several awards at fairs in both Wyoming and Colorado.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Judson and Marian (Flowers) Shoemaker; daughter, Marti; and brother, Douglas.

She is survived by son, John; husband, Paul; and brother, Steven.