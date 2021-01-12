SALINA, Kan.—Kay H. Lebert, 82, of Salina, Kansas passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 in Casper, WY. She was born on November 4, 1938 to Robert and Ruth Armstrong in Hedville, KS. Kay graduated from Hedville High School and then briefly attended school at Marymount College. Kay met the love of her life, William A. Lebert, they married in 1958, and together they had two children, Rodney and Susan.

Kay became a stay at home mother until her children were grown. She achieved her dietician certification and worked for the public school system and hospitals in Kansas. Kay went back to school and received an Associate Degree.

After a large storm in 2001 that destroyed their home, the couple relocated to Esterbrook, WY where they stayed until health problems forced them off the mountain.

Kay is survived by her husband, William; children, Rodney (Lori) Lebert of Douglas, WY and Susan (Larry) Aiken of Lawrence, KS; grandchildren, Cody Lebert, Ryan Lebert, and Jacob Aiken; sisters, Mary, Jenny, Betty, and Charlene; brothers, Bobby and Joe; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Elaine, Shirley and Fern.

A visitation and funeral service will be held in Salina, Kansas with burial at the Prairie Mound Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.